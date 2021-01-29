New Tesla is world’s quickest car, claims Elon Musk

Tesla has launched what it claims to be the world’s quickest accelerating production car.

On January 28, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tweeted that the electric Tesla Plaid+ Model S is the first production car ever to achieve 0-60mph (96km/h) in less than two seconds.

The high performance Plaid+ version of the newly updated Model S is powered by a 760kW “Tri-Motor” powertrain, which has two motors at the rear axle and one at the front, and is capable of torque vectoring. This gives the four-door family sedan the ability to silently whisk to 96km/h in just 1.99 seconds, quicker than any fire-spitting petrol supercar.

The Model S can also deliver an estimated range of 627km, according to Tesla.

The Model X SUV, also refreshed for 2021, has the same powertrain and is claimed to hit 96km/h in 2.5 seconds, achieving up to 550km on a charge.

A notable new feature is the square steering wheel which is styled like an aeroplane yoke, and reminiscent of the wheel in KITT of Knight Rider television show fame. There are no stalks visible on the steering column, meaning the indicators will likely be operated by wheel-mounted buttons.