Mercedes-Benz ups eco-consciousness with entry-level electric EQA

Meet the new EQA: the second all-electric product from Mercedes EQ after the GLC-based EQC. It’s billed as the brand’s entry-level model and has a close relation to the existing GLA as a compact crossover.

At 4,463mm in length and 1,620mm tall the EQA is slightly chubbier, eco-conscious and tech-savvier than its conventional sibling but they share an identical wheelbase of 2,729mm. The similar dimensions illustrate the Mercedes-EQ strategy to offer buyers more propulsion choices of tried and tested configurations.

The EQA is being initially launched as the EQA 250 model. Power output of its electric powertrain at the front axle is 140kW. Mercedes believes it’ll squeeze out 480km of driving range.

The company says it will roll out more powerful models in due course. These will include 4Matic all-wheel drive alternatives that feature an extra rear-axle mounted electric motor.

Though similar to the GLA in form, the frontal styling follows that of the EQC with a black panel radiator grille, full-LED headlamps with blue colour highlights, an LED rear light strip and a range of alloy wheel options up to 20 inches in size. These and more are pointers to the electric character of EQ models.

The interior is stacked up with a modern Benz familiarity and expectation of quality in design. It has a pair of free-standing display units available in 17.78cm or a 26cm widescreen option while the interior be can swathed in three trim choices: Electric Art, AMG Line and Edition 1.