New Maybach S-Class makes world debut

The new Mercedes-Maybach that’s based on the recently launched S-Class has been revealed. The company describes the Maybach series as “making the best car in the world even better” and as such it’s the colossal spectrum of tech and luxury that’s available in the new S-Class plus much more, starting with being 18cm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class.

This elevates it to the chauffeured chariot category. It actually comes with a Chauffeur mode which activates the most supple and mannerly damper, engine and transmission operation.

Richemont CEO Johann Rupert is featured in the official launch video defining what luxury is while also hinting at an acquisition. Should he purchase, and have an itch to take over driving duty he will enjoy a new MBUX displayed through a larger 32.5cm OLED main screen control centre with augmented reality capability and a 31.2cm 3D direct driver display and other features behind a sculpted dashboard.

I suspect Rupert and his well-to-do peers are more likely to prefer the pampering offered behind the front pews where there’s more opulence and a pair of independent seats that can recline by 43°.

There’s a new calf massage feature integrated into the calf-rests, rear MBUX infotainment, a Burmester 4D surround sound system, active ambience lighting, adaptive rear lighting, folding tables, heated or cooled seats, electrically-opened rear doors and backrests trimmed in wood among plenty more.

There’s the option to swathe the surroundings, including the roof liner and padded cushions, with luxurious nappa leather. You can option a refrigerated rear centre console, which comes with silver-plated champagne goblets, while the safety suite is the full quota that debuted in new S-Class, including the world’s first airbag for rear passengers and the alphabet soup of active safety acronyms. But the Maybach can have a total 18 airbags fitted.