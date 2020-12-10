Life / Motoring ROAD TEST Jaguar F-Type R roars and claws Updated British grand tourer is a supercharged sizzler with improved steering BL PREMIUM

Creating a spiritual successor to a car as iconic as the E-Type required the right mix of modernity and historical respect, and Jaguar got the balancing act mostly right with the F-Type launched in 2013, both on a design and engineering level.

But when it came time for the car’s midlife facelift last year, there was some tut-tutting over its departure from stylistic heritage, with new slim horizontal headlamps replacing the vertical lights that had paid more faithful homage to the E-Types...