Roomier Hyundai Grand i10 hits the streets

Hyundai’s Grand i10, the brand’s best-selling car in SA, strikes a chord with customers seeking more space and practicality than the entry-level Atos.

The latest, third-generation version has arrived in SA, and with 2,450mm of cabin space the new Grand i10 boasts 25mm more room than the model it replaces.

The interior has been spruced up with funky, cascading patterns on the dash, better-looking and feeling materials and a heap of luxury and convenience amenities, starting with a rarity at this price: full artificial leather seats fitted on the higher-end Fluid version. Isofix child seat points are also integrated.

Other equipment includes a multifunction steering wheel and a new colour touchscreen display with app connect. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present and there’s an LCD driver information cluster.

Air conditioning with rear seat vents, driver and passenger airbags, 60/40 split folding rear seats and ABS brakes are all standard, with rear park assist also available in the Fluid model.

It looks good too, with a wider variation of the company’s signature smiling grille. Fluid models get a chrome grille that’s integrated with boomerang-shaped daytime running lights, and heated exterior mirrors.

The Grand i10 comes in five monotone colours — polar white, phantom black, typhoon silver, titan grey and fiery red — and two dual-tone options of polar white or fiery red with a black roof.