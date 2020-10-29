Life / Motoring

Roomier Hyundai Grand i10 hits the streets

Third-generation hatch is back with a bigger interior and tech improvements

29 October 2020 - 05:10 Phuti Mpyane
The new version of Hyundai’s Grand i10 is larger, more accomplished and brimming with a new interior and convenience features.   Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai’s Grand i10, the brand’s best-selling car in SA, strikes a chord with customers seeking more space and practicality than the entry-level Atos.

The latest, third-generation version has arrived in SA, and with 2,450mm of cabin space the new Grand i10 boasts 25mm more room than the model it replaces.

The interior has been spruced up with funky, cascading patterns on the dash, better-looking and feeling materials and a heap of luxury and convenience amenities, starting with a rarity at this price: full artificial leather seats fitted on the higher-end Fluid version. Isofix child seat points are also integrated.

Other equipment includes a multifunction steering wheel and a new colour touchscreen display with app connect. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present and there’s an LCD driver information cluster.

Air conditioning with rear seat vents, driver and passenger airbags, 60/40 split folding rear seats and ABS brakes are all standard, with rear park assist also available in the Fluid model.

It looks good too, with a wider variation of the company’s signature smiling grille. Fluid models get a chrome grille that’s integrated with boomerang-shaped daytime running lights, and heated exterior mirrors.

The Grand i10 comes in five monotone colours — polar white, phantom black, typhoon silver, titan grey and fiery red — and two dual-tone options of polar white or fiery red with a black roof.

A colour touchscreen takes centre stage in the appealingly modern interior. Picture: SUPPLIED

It’s a decent drive too, with the first noticeable transformation being the comfy widened seats. There’s also evidence of a decrease in noise, vibration and harshness levels.

The 1.0l naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine I drove at the launch hummed along quietly enough on the open roads. It produces 49kW and 94Nm and it felt tractable, with the odd incline requiring a downchange on its five-speed manual transmission with light gear and clutch action that also make it a cinch to drive in urban areas.

There’s also the option of a more powerful 1.2l four-cylinder engine with outputs of 61kW and 114Nm. Both motors come with an option of a four-speed automatic transmission.

It’s not what you’d call great fun but the mechanicals and average fuel consumption — which ranges from 5.4l/100k for the entry model to 6.9l/100km for the 1.2l range-topper — fit the outlook of practical, safe, refined and affordable wheels.

All models come with a seven-year/200,000km warranty and one-year/15,000km service plan.

Pricing

Grand i10 1.0 Motion manual: R191,900

Grand i10 1.0 Motion auto: R216,900

Grand i10 1.0 Fluid manual: R216,900

Grand i10 1.2 Fluid manual: R230,900

Grand i10 1.2 Fluid auto: R256,900​

