Life / Motoring CAR SALES Buyers flock to bakkies, budget hatches, and SUVs In a market that dipped 2.8%, these are SA’s best-selling vehicles of 2019 by segment BL PREMIUM

After recently announcing that SA’s new vehicle market dipped 2.8% last year, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA has released the full new vehicle sales statistics for 2019.

The following list shows the top sellers in selected market segments, giving a fuller picture of vehicle buyers’ habits.