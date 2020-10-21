Life / Motoring

Qashqai strides out in a Midnight Edition

Nissan's crossover SUV gets trendy with a blacked-up styling package

21 October 2020 - 05:03 Motor News Reporter
Darkened exterior décor includes a black roof, black 19” alloys, darkened front bumper and grille, and glossy black side mirrors. Picture: SUPPLIED
Black is the new black when it comes to perking up the looks of bakkies and SUVs these days, it seems.

As part of a growing trend to use Darth Vader’s favourite colour to give vehicles some extra street cred, Nissan SA has introduced a 1.2 Midnight Edition model to its six-year old Qashqai crossover SUV range.

The darkened exterior décor includes a black roof, black 19-inch alloys, darkened front bumper and grille and glossy black side mirrors. The theme continues in the cabin with black air vents and gear knob, along with Alcantara seats and floor mats with red “Qashqai” stitching.

The Midnight Edition is available in 1.2 turbo petrol format with outputs of 85kW and 165Nm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

The R480,800 price tag comes with a well-stocked spec sheet including park distance control, LED daytime running lights, rain-sensing wipers, climate control, cruise control, combination suede/leather seats and an infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

An extensive suite of safety features includes six airbags, stability control, an Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning and Cross Traffic Alert.

