Mad-Max style Isuzu bakkie is an attractive special edition

The colour black is trending in the automotive space right now and many car brands are busy churning out Darth Vader inspired editions. Sometime during 2019 I witnessed in the metal, a car said to be painted in the blackest material of them all at BMW’s main Frankfurt Motor show stand.

The Vanta Black BMW X6 is, without a shadow of doubt, seriously black. The surface shimmers with perceptions of velvet, so black it is. In the meantime, meet the Blackest Isuzu D-Max of all.

Branded X-Rider Black, it’s a based on a regular X-Rider 250d — the initial limited edition model introduced with sportier touches when this range of bakkies was still known as KB.

With the X-Rider now a permanent feature in Isuzu’s catalogue, the time-limited Black arrives with even more special make-up for the urban jungle.

It’s exclusively sold with the 2.5l diesel engine in rear-wheel drive propulsion. The X-Rider Black’s significance is being painted exclusively in shiny black paint and featuring blacked out 18-inch alloy wheels, front bumper guard, matte black roof rails, black side steps and a black sports bar.