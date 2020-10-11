Companies / Industrials Nissan has high hopes for new bakkie The locally built Navara will be launched in 2021 with a strong focus on the export market BL PREMIUM

Is Nissan SA finally ready to regain its place at the top table of the SA motor industry?

MD Shinkichi Izumi says the launch of the locally built Navara pickup early next year will not only revive SA sales but also provide the company with a globally competitive export product. It could also enable the creation of a network of subsidiary assembly plants across Sub-Saharan Africa.