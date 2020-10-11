Nissan has high hopes for new bakkie
The locally built Navara will be launched in 2021 with a strong focus on the export market
11 October 2020 - 19:27
Is Nissan SA finally ready to regain its place at the top table of the SA motor industry?
MD Shinkichi Izumi says the launch of the locally built Navara pickup early next year will not only revive SA sales but also provide the company with a globally competitive export product. It could also enable the creation of a network of subsidiary assembly plants across Sub-Saharan Africa.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now