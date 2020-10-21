Toyota Prado gets a power boost

Toyota's Land Cruiser Prado seven-seater SUV has been upgraded with a power boost as well as an updated multimedia system.

Like the recently-updated Hilux, the Prado muscles up with a new-generation 2.8l GD-6 turbo diesel engine with outputs boosted to 150kW and 500Nm, representing substantial increases of 20kW of power and 50Nm of torque, over a wider 1600-2800rpm band.

The added steroids were made possible by upgrades including a new ballbearing turbocharger with a larger turbine and impeller, and improved engine rigidity and cooling. The gutsier turbo diesel engine is now mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Along with the stronger outputs, Toyota says that fuel consumption improves to 7.9l/100km and CO2 emissions are down to 209g/km. Fuel capacity is 150 litres with an 87l main tank and 63l subtank. Maximum braked towing capacity in the 2.8 models increases to 3,000kg.

The 4.0l petrol versions of the Prado remain unchanged, with outputs of 202kW and 381Nm.

A new-generation multimedia system is fitted across the range, and now incorporates a larger nine-inch touchscreen display, enhanced voice recognition and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is compatible with cellphone services such as Google Maps, Waze, Spotify and SoundCloud while providing enhanced telephony and messaging interfaces "on-the-fly".

Pricing

Prado 2.8L Diesel TX — R 939,900

Prado 4.0L Petrol VX — R 1,029,000

Prado 2.8L Diesel VX — R 1,060,600

Prado 4.0L Petrol VX-L — R 1,072,600

Prado 2.8L Diesel VX-L — R 1,105,800

Includes nine services/90,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.