Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Toyota Prado gets a power boost

New 2.8 turbo diesel engine now packs 150kW and better fuel economy

21 October 2020 - 05:02 Motor News Reporter
Latest Prado 2.8 has improved power, better towing ability and less thirst. Picture: SUPPLIED
Latest Prado 2.8 has improved power, better towing ability and less thirst. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota's Land Cruiser Prado seven-seater SUV has been upgraded with a power boost as well as an updated multimedia system.

Like the recently-updated Hilux, the Prado muscles up with a new-generation 2.8l GD-6 turbo diesel engine with outputs boosted to 150kW and 500Nm, representing substantial increases of 20kW of power and 50Nm of torque, over a wider 1600-2800rpm band.

The added steroids were made possible by upgrades including a new ballbearing turbocharger with a larger turbine and impeller, and improved engine rigidity and cooling. The gutsier turbo diesel engine is now mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Along with the stronger outputs, Toyota says that fuel consumption improves to 7.9l/100km and CO2 emissions are down to 209g/km. Fuel capacity is 150 litres with an 87l main tank and 63l subtank. Maximum braked towing capacity in the 2.8 models increases to 3,000kg.

The 4.0l petrol versions of the Prado remain unchanged, with outputs of 202kW and 381Nm.

A new-generation multimedia system is fitted across the range, and now incorporates a larger nine-inch touchscreen display, enhanced voice recognition and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is compatible with cellphone services such as Google Maps, Waze, Spotify and SoundCloud while providing enhanced telephony and messaging interfaces "on-the-fly".

Pricing

Prado 2.8L Diesel TX — R 939,900

Prado 4.0L Petrol VX — R 1,029,000

Prado 2.8L Diesel VX — R 1,060,600

Prado 4.0L Petrol VX-L — R 1,072,600

Prado 2.8L Diesel VX-L — R 1,105,800

Includes nine services/90,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.

New Everest 2.0 is equipped for escapades

Denis Droppa takes the upgraded, more powerful Everest on a Botswana adventure
Life
1 year ago

In search of starry skies with Land Cruiser Prado

Mark Smyth put the latest Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to the test and found it is still a true explorer
Life
2 years ago

Digitised Landy is still a Defender, kind of

Reborn version of the iconic Land Rover is thoroughly modernised but still a top off roader
Life
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Get the inside track on the thrill of mountain ...
Life
2.
BIG READ: How to ensure the media is not a pawn ...
Life
3.
Grace period is extended for car licences that ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Mercedes-AMG A35 is swift and sensible
Life / Motoring
5.
Renault Duster gets urban Techroad treatment
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Updated Hilux is a smoother operator with grit

Life / Motoring

Sandero Techroad has its pros and cons

Life / Motoring

Toyota and Nissan want Britain to pay new customs costs if EU trade talks fail

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.