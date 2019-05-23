Nissan pimps up its Navara double cab

Nissan SA has joined the trend of pimped pickups by launching a Stealth version of its Navara double cab.

Much like the Toyota Hilux Black Edition and the Ford Ranger FX4, the Navara Stealth gets a sassy styling package to make it stand out from the bakkie crowd.

Out goes the standard silver and chrome detailing and in comes sleek black trim along with orange accents on the grill and front bumper, side mirrors and side steps. These give the Navara a “bold and edgy character to match that of its driver”, says Nissan.

The roll bar and alloy wheels are also in Batman’s favourite colour.

This two-tone colouration is carried through into the interior, with seats featuring black leather side bolsters and orange material inserts and stitching.