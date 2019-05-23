Life / Motoring

COMMERCIAL NEWS

Nissan pimps up its Navara double cab

Vivid black and orange styling is anything but stealthy, despite the name

23 May 2019 - 05:03 Motor News Reporter
Black wheels and orange highlights make the Navara Stealth stand out from the bakkie crowd. Picture: SUPPLIED
Black wheels and orange highlights make the Navara Stealth stand out from the bakkie crowd. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nissan SA has joined the trend of pimped pickups by launching a Stealth version of its Navara double cab.

Much like the Toyota Hilux Black Edition and the Ford Ranger FX4, the Navara Stealth gets a sassy styling package to make it stand out from the bakkie crowd.

Out goes the standard silver and chrome detailing and in comes sleek black trim along with orange accents on the grill and front bumper, side mirrors and side steps. These give the Navara a “bold and edgy character to match that of its driver”, says Nissan.

The roll bar and alloy wheels are also in Batman’s favourite colour.

This two-tone colouration is carried through into the interior, with seats featuring black leather side bolsters and orange material inserts and stitching.

Orange-trimmed leather seats brighten up the interior. Picture: SUPPLIED
Orange-trimmed leather seats brighten up the interior. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Stealth package is available in 4x2 and 4x4 versions of the Navara double cab. The vehicle remains mechanically unchanged, with power supplied by a 2.3l twin turbo diesel engine with outputs of 140kW and 450Nm, a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission, and comfortable coil rear suspension.

Standard features include an intelligent key system, hill-start assist and an around-view monitor that uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to give the driver a 360º view of the vehicle and its surroundings.

The Nissan Navara Stealth starts from R582,200 and is sold with a three-year/90,000km service plan and six-year/150,000km warranty.

Prices for the various models are as follows:

Navara 2.3D Stealth 4x2 DC - R582,200

Navara 2.3D Stealth 4x2 auto DC - R599,900

Navara 2.3D Stealth 4x4 auto DC - R659,900

Navara 2.3D LE 4x4 auto DC + leather - R647,500

Most read

1.
Helen Zille, looking back without anger
Life
2.
Greece eyes further moves upmarket as big ...
Life
3.
Do not cut back on exercise, it sharpens memory
Life
4.
When business travel is preferable to mass tourism
Life
5.
Supernaturally good new TV series to stream
Life / On The Screen

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.