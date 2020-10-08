Nissan SA to start assembling the delayed Navarra bakkie next March
The Rosslyn plant will build both single- and double-cab versions, in direct competition with Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger
08 October 2020 - 19:42
Nissan SA hopes to start manufacturing its delayed Navarra bakkie in March or April 2021, MD Shinkichi Izumi said on Thursday.
Production should have started now, after a R3bn investment in the company’s Rosslyn, Tshwane assembly plant. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has pushed it months behind schedule — first by closing the plant during lockdown and then by interrupting the arrival of machinery and technical staff from overseas.
