Nissan SA to start assembling the delayed Navarra bakkie next March The Rosslyn plant will build both single- and double-cab versions, in direct competition with Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger

Nissan SA hopes to start manufacturing its delayed Navarra bakkie in March or April 2021, MD Shinkichi Izumi said on Thursday.

Production should have started now, after a R3bn investment in the company’s Rosslyn, Tshwane assembly plant. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has pushed it months behind schedule — first by closing the plant during lockdown and then by interrupting the arrival of machinery and technical staff from overseas.