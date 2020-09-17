Nissan uncovers its retro-modern Z proto

Nissan’s 370Z successor sports car is to soon be launched, and the Japanese company this week unveiled a teaser in the form of its Z Proto development study vehicle.

Shown at a global virtual event from the Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, the prototype car pays respect to 50 years of Z heritage, says Nissan, but reinterpreted as a modern sports car.

The Z Proto boasts a new exterior design with a silhouette that communicates respect for the original 240Z of the 1970s, and combining a retro theme with one that also projected futurism was challenging, says Alfonso Albaisa, head of design at Nissan.

"Ultimately, we decided the Z Proto should travel between the decades, including the future," he says.

The shape of the bonnet and the canted, teardrop-shaped LED headlights are both nods to the original Z. The rear is inspired by the tail lights of the 300ZX while the rectangular grille's dimensions are similar to the current 370Z.

The Z Proto's cabin also follows the retro-modern theme with hi-tech features offset by vintage Z touches. The digital instrument panel and infotainment screen are complemented by a trio of old-school analogue dials atop the dash showing turbo boost pressure, turbo rpm and battery voltage.