BMW M8 Competition is a smooth brute

Another day, another Beemer.

Lately it’s been raining BMWs as the Bavarian factory fires out new models seemingly quicker than comrades scramble for PPE tenders.

But this M8 Competition is a particularly special Beemer. It is the loftiest heights you can scale in the brand’s hierarchy of sports models, and it pairs BMW’s most alluring body shape with the company’s most powerful engine. And the most expensive asking price in the Bavarian line up too, at R3.3m for the M8 Competition Coupe and R3.4m for the M8 Competition Convertible.

Under that long, almost phallic bonnet resides the high-revving 4.4l twin turbo V8 that powers assorted M Competition model in the Bavarian line-up, and 'tis an explosive performer indeed.

The car accelerates like the paper unspooling in a party whistle.

The M8 Competition Coupe blitzed the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.1 seconds when we attached a Vbox and took the car to Gerotek for high-performance testing — even quicker than the factory-claimed 3.2 seconds.

With launch control the thrust in a standing start feels quite breathtaking, snapping your head back like a right hook from Mike Tyson. Keep the throttle pinned and the momentum builds with undiminished fervour as it races to a top speed that’s governed to 305km/h instead of the usual 250.