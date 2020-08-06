BMW 840i Gran Coupe is a sports car in a tuxedo

If ever there was a car that invites you to glance at its reflection in shop windows as you cruise past, it’s the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe.

One might cluck disapprovingly at it being overdesigned in some details, and I feel the styling team could have toned down the busy rear end, but there’s no doubting the silhouette and proportions of this big BMW have plenty of head-turning appeal.

With its flowing roofline and stretched silhouette it hits a sportingly elegant sweet spot, which is no easy task in such a large car, as many examples of bloated and frumpy luxury sedans have shown over the years.

The Gran Coupe is derived from the two-door 8 Series Coupe but is 231mm longer, with a wheelbase stretched by 201mm to expand its interior roominess. At 5,082mm the 8 Series Gran Coupe’s not much shorter than the long-wheelbase 7 Series, but radiates a vibe that’s anything but frumpy.

Beneath those coupe curves is a roomy cabin and a 440l boot that apparently swallows three golf bags. I have little trouble believing the latter claim as I was able to stash a bicycle in there after flipping down the rear seats.

Interior space is generous and four adults fit under that curvy roofline with ease, making this sporting Beemer a "sensible" family coupe rather than an impractical indulgence.