LOCAL LAUNCH
Isuzu introduces more powerful X-Rider 3.0
The nattier-looking X-Rider trim is now available with the flagship 3.0 engine
Isuzu X-Rider models were first introduced in 2016 as a nattier-looking limited edition double cab.
Aesthetic styling touches include black roof rails and sports bar with Red X-Rider logo, black running boards and tailgate with a black handle and X specific wheels. Inside is a 20.3cm multifunction colour touchscreen display with a reverse camera and bespoke interior styling.
Until now the X-Rider guise has been available exclusively in the D-Max 250 with the 100kW and 320Nm 2.5 turbo diesel engine.
Now the Japanese bakkie brand has announced another new X-Rider double cab derivative that’s powered by the company’s range topping 3.0l turbodiesel and powering the rear wheels only.
"Based on the popularity of the X-Rider, we felt it would make sense to match this nameplate with our most powerful engine, while retaining the attributes which make the X-Rider so popular," says Dominic Rimmer, Executive, technical services at Isuzu Motors SA.
The 3.0 X-Rider is available purely in a six-speed automatic configuration with outputs of 130kW and 380Nm. It has a 3.5-ton towing capacity with a standard-fitment towbar and standard 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on all-terrain rubber.
Just as in the X-Rider D-Max 250 the seats are covered in black partial leather with red stitching and the 3.0 TD X-Rider is available in three colours: Summit White, Switchblade Silver, and Pull Me Over Red.
The new 3.0 TD Double Cab X-Rider Automatic 4x2 is not a limited model and is priced at R551,100.
