Isuzu introduces more powerful X-Rider 3.0

Isuzu X-Rider models were first introduced in 2016 as a nattier-looking limited edition double cab.

Aesthetic styling touches include black roof rails and sports bar with Red X-Rider logo, black running boards and tailgate with a black handle and X specific wheels. Inside is a 20.3cm multifunction colour touchscreen display with a reverse camera and bespoke interior styling.

Until now the X-Rider guise has been available exclusively in the D-Max 250 with the 100kW and 320Nm 2.5 turbo diesel engine.

Now the Japanese bakkie brand has announced another new X-Rider double cab derivative that’s powered by the company’s range topping 3.0l turbodiesel and powering the rear wheels only.

"Based on the popularity of the X-Rider, we felt it would make sense to match this nameplate with our most powerful engine, while retaining the attributes which make the X-Rider so popular," says Dominic Rimmer, Executive, technical services at Isuzu Motors SA.