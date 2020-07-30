Mahindra TUV300 gets a refresh for 2020

Mahindra has announced changes to its TUV300, the 4,096mm long seven-seat family wagon that’s built on the Scorpio SUV platform.

It gets cosmetic changes for its 2020 midlife refresh which include a bolder front-end design thanks to being fitted with a new-look five-slat grille. The headlamps now get a carbon-black finish that gels better with the black-and-chrome grille while a new lower front bumper design features widened air inlets and a pair of standard fitment and squared-off fog lamps and a scuff plate, all finished in metallic grey now appear.

At the rear the TUV 300 gets redesigned light clusters and rear spare wheel holder with X-design and a sporty rear spoiler fitted. The choice of colours is Lava Red, Diamond White, De Sat Silver and Sunset Orange.

Inside, the TUV300 adopts new silver detailing around the air vents and main controls. It retains its T8 specification list of steering mounted controls, an infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity, voice messaging system, Intellipark parking assistance and more.

Safety features are dual front airbags, ABS brakes with Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).

Mechanically it uses the same 1.5l mHawk turbo diesel engine with 73.5kW and 240 Nm delivered to the rear wheels via a manual five speed gearbox.

The Mahindra TUV300 is sold with a five-year/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.

Pricing

Mahindra TUV300 T8 — R254,999