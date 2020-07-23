Digitised Land Rover Defender lands in SA

Land Rover’s new-generation Defender has gone on sale in SA in a 15-model line-up with a starting price of just over R1m.

The much-awaited vehicle replaces the old boxy, brawny Defender which achieved cult status but was discontinued in 2016 due to no longer meeting modern crash-safety regulations.

The original Land Rover was launched in 1948 and sold more than 2-million units in its Series I, II, III, and Defender guises. It was modernised with better engines and more comfortable cabins along the way, but always retained its ruggedness and all-terrain ability.

The new Defender is said to retain its iconic predecessor’s offroad prowess and offers a nod to its boxy styling, but in a thoroughly modernised vehicle with today’s latest luxury features and technology. It’s a modern SUV that embraces the digital age with touchscreen infotainment and ability to receive over-the-air updates.

The new version is driven by what Land Rover terms “a passion and respect for the original” and also inherits the previous model’s naming convention. It is initially available in 110 guise, which refers to 110-inch (279.4cm) wheelbase of the previous generation, offering a choice of five, six or seven-seater configurations and a load space ranging from 1,075l behind the second row, to 2,380l with seats folded.

The short-wheelbase Defender 90, with seating for up to six, is scheduled for a local launch early next year.

There are three engine choices in the Defender 110 range, topped by a 3.0l straight six-cylinder petrol P400 featuring efficient mild hybrid electric technology with outputs of 294kW and 550Nm.

Also available are a pair of 2.0l variants, with a P300 turbocharged petrol offering 221kW and 400Nm, and a D240 twin turbo diesel with outputs of 177kW and 430Nm.

There are five specification packs including base Defender, S, SE, HSE and X models. Standard features across the range include permanent all-wheel drive with a high- and low-range transfer box, air suspension, Terrain Response, LED headlights, Connected Navigation, 3D Surround Cameras, touchscreen infotainment, electrically adjustable front seats, a Driver Condition Monitor, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Smartphone Packs.