Aston Martin crosses into SUV territory

It’s a big week for SUVs. First came the “that’s not really a Mustang” Mach-E electric SUV from Ford, and then Aston Martin finally unveiled the first five-seater model in its 106 year history, the new DBX SUV.

We were fortunate enough to see the DBX before the official reveal, at a private viewing at Aston’s design facility at its Formula 1 partner Red Bull’s Advanced Technology Centre in the UK.

The new DBX is a very big deal for Aston. While the company won’t officially say how many it hopes to sell, a figure of 4,000 cars a year is being discussed. That would almost double the brand’s existing production, which is why it needed to build a brand-new manufacturing facility for the DBX at St Athan in south Wales.

That facility is not just for the DBX though, it will also be the home of Aston’s electrification plans. It’s already producing the Rapide-E there in very limited numbers, but there’s more to come including the super luxury Lagonda. The Aston people won’t be drawn on electrification plans for the DBX but with the company promising to electrify its range by the middle of the next decade, it’s safe to assume the DBX will be plugged in to the new automotive era.

Walking round the car with Simon Croft, senior manager launch strategy and planning at Aston Martin, it’s clear there are many design aspects that will be familiar to Aston fans. The ‘DB’ grille is an obvious one, it’s the largest grille ever on a model from the marque.