A Range Rover Velar maxed-out with more vooma

SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the most powerful and luxurious Range Rover Velar yet

17 October 2019 - 05:10 Motor News Reporter
Range-topping Velar has 405kW of brute force. Picture: SUPPLIED
Range Rover has introduced the most powerful version of its Velar SUV to date, and to keep it exclusive the vehicle will be on sale for one year only.

Developed by Land Rover Special Vehicles, the Velar SV Autobiography Dynamic Edition packs a 405kW punch courtesy of a 5.0l supercharged V8 engine. Along with its 680Nm of torque, the super-SUV is claimed to hit 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and race up to a top speed of 274km/h.

Uprated brakes and suspension, plus bespoke settings for everything from the power train to the safety systems, ensure the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition mixes the personality of a performance car with the trail-busting capability of a luxury mid-size SUV.

The Velar was launched in 2017 to fill the gap between the Evoque and Sport in Range Rover’s model line-up, and brought an enhanced dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the family.

Visually the range-topping Velar is set apart by a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 supercharged engine and cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side mouldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhausts. The bespoke exhaust system provides a rumbling soundtrack to match the performance.

The exterior changes combine with a transmission tunnel undertray to ensure the fastest Velar in the range cuts through the air more efficiently.

Even the Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate has been enhanced, with a knurled finish on the metal element of the two-piece letters adding an extra degree of sophistication to the exterior.

The lap of luxury with quilted leather and massaging seats. SUPPLIED

The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is also the only Velar available in Satin Byron Blue — a unique metallic paint finish from Special Vehicle Operations — and all models feature a contrast Narvik Black roof as standard.

The lightweight 21-inch forged aluminium wheels weigh the same as the 20-inch rims on the core model, but customers who never want to go off-road can also specify optional 22-inch rims with lower-profile tyres.

Larger diameter 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs feature two-piece construction to optimise weight and dissipate heat more effectively. The calipers are red but gloss black versions can be specified for those seeking a more discreet appearance.

Inside, the carefully curated combination of trim finishes includes twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather and the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition features 20-way adjustable heated and cooled front seats with memory and massage functions as standard.

Special touches include a unique sports steering wheel and a sophisticated knurled finish for the rotary gear selector and Touch Pro Duo infotainment circular control dials.

Calibrations for the AWD system, Active Rear Locking Differential, eight-speed transmission, steering and air suspension have all been honed and are all bespoke to the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition; delivering a more focused driving experience.

Variable dampers work in combination with firmer air springs for the air suspension to deliver a balance of composure and comfort.

The AWD system has been uprated with a transfer box capable of withstanding the higher loads generated by the extra power. The system can direct as much as 100% to the rear wheels depending on the conditions.

Available to purchase for one year only, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is priced from R1,743,325.

