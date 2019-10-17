A Range Rover Velar maxed-out with more vooma

Range Rover has introduced the most powerful version of its Velar SUV to date, and to keep it exclusive the vehicle will be on sale for one year only.

Developed by Land Rover Special Vehicles, the Velar SV Autobiography Dynamic Edition packs a 405kW punch courtesy of a 5.0l supercharged V8 engine. Along with its 680Nm of torque, the super-SUV is claimed to hit 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and race up to a top speed of 274km/h.

Uprated brakes and suspension, plus bespoke settings for everything from the power train to the safety systems, ensure the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition mixes the personality of a performance car with the trail-busting capability of a luxury mid-size SUV.

The Velar was launched in 2017 to fill the gap between the Evoque and Sport in Range Rover’s model line-up, and brought an enhanced dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the family.

Visually the range-topping Velar is set apart by a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 supercharged engine and cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side mouldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhausts. The bespoke exhaust system provides a rumbling soundtrack to match the performance.

The exterior changes combine with a transmission tunnel undertray to ensure the fastest Velar in the range cuts through the air more efficiently.

Even the Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate has been enhanced, with a knurled finish on the metal element of the two-piece letters adding an extra degree of sophistication to the exterior.