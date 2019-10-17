BMW X5 M and X6 M get hard-hitting power

Power and then more power will be the order of the engine bay for BMW’s next generation of X5 M and X6 M SUV powerhouses.

In case it wasn’t clear, both the huge, heavy SUVs will run updated versions of the 4.4l, twin-turbo V8 M engine, with an entry-level model and a Competition model with even more power.

Even the most modest of the X5 M and X6 M models will have 441kW of power at their disposal, while the faster Competition versions will have 460kW.

The new X5 M and X6 M Competitions will rip to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds and will keep accelerating up to their 250km/h speed limiters. The standard X5 M and X6 M are both just a tenth of a second slower to reach the benchmark figure.

The X6 M Competition will even blast out the 0-200km/h sprint in 13.2 seconds and, like its more conservative-looking X5 M running mate, it can be refettled with the M Driver’s Package to hit a 290km/h speed limiter. That 0-200km/h figure slices 0.3 seconds from the X6 M’s time.

The X6 versions are both slightly faster to 200km/h than the X5 variants, with the X5 M hitting 200km/h in 13.7 seconds and the Competition honing that down to 13.4.

While the X5 M and the X6 M will be on sale in Europe at the end of this year, the Competition versions won’t be ready until after Easter in 2020.