BMW i3 charged for longer drive time

Our test car was the standard, all-electric version selling for R637,300, and I was impressed with the mileage it achieved on a single charge.

My daily commute to and from work is about 42km and the new i3 was able to drive nearly the whole week without requiring Eskom assistance. The car takes about eight hours to fully charge at a regular socket, or as little as three hours with a fast-charging i Wallbox that BMW will supply with the car.

Fast-charging stations set up at a number of BMW dealers will charge the battery from zero to 80% in about 45 minutes — for free. I drove mostly on the intermediate Eco Pro battery-saving mode (which limits the top speed to 130km/h), but to squeeze extra range from the car there’s also an Eco Pro+ setting which limits top speed to 90km/h and disables power-sapping features like the aircon.

In the default Comfort mode the car is capable of 150km/h.

In stop-start urban driving the car’s kinetic energy regeneration feeds power back into the batteries to increase the range. This power-regenerating feature, which feels like the brakes are being applied every time you lift off the throttle, feels odd at first but you soon get used to it.

It’s so effective that in normal driving, even on downhills, you barely have to touch the brake pedal except for in emergencies or when parking.

You also get used to the car’s eerie silence, though inattentive pedestrians tend to step in front of it because they don’t hear it coming. The car is fun to drive, with a dose of instant acceleration that humbles most cars at the traffic lights. This is thanks to the instant maximum torque afforded by the electric motor, without needing to hike the revs as in a combustion engine.

A super-light bodyshell made of carbonfibre reinforced plastic adds an extra spring to the car’s step, leading to a respectably swift 0-100km/h claimed figure of 7.3 seconds.