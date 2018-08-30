Powerful German flagship will come with a hefty price tag

In his road test of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie, Lerato criticised what he called the model’s “exorbitant asking price”.

Lerato has not been alone in that criticism which begs the question just how much the Stuttgart brand will ask for its X350d when it goes on sale in SA. At the moment Mercedes SA says it cannot provide a price, although to give you some idea, in Europe it will start at €53,360 (R888,977) and in the UK it starts at about £46,020 (R848,608), both prices including VAT. Given our import duties and the already hefty price on the regular X-Class, could we be looking at the first R1m bakkie?

What will you get for that million? Well, the X350d 4Matic is the flagship of the range, with a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel under the bonnet that produces 190kW and 550Nm, the latter available between 1,400 and 3,200r/min. The firm is claiming a 0-100km/h time of 7.5 seconds but more importantly an average fuel consumption figure of 9.0l/100km. It will have a 7G-Tronic Plus auto gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive.