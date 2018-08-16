Updated Figo on the chase

That model is still available, but is geared more towards fleet and rental markets. In its defence, it had a gutsy diesel engine, exemplary fuel economy and commodious passenger and boot spaces.

However, as a package, it did not convince and was a far cry from the previous generation Figo, which was based on the underpinnings of the fifth-generation Fiesta, an excellent package in its own right.

The marque has updated the Figo, which is sold as the Ford Ka in other markets such as the UK, and now sports a new and shiny mesh grille, revised front valance and fog lamp housing and 14-inch alloy wheels in the case of the 1.5 Trend hatchback version we tested.

The cabin remains fairly basic but you get Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port, which is hidden in the storage atop the dashboard where you can also put your phone.