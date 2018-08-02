FUTURE MODELS
Wait continues as China gets first version of new Macan
Porsche has unveiled its new Macan, but not the one SA will be getting, probably
After showing pictures of test mules being put through their paces in SA and Lesotho recently, Porsche has now unveiled the next generation of its Macan.
The only problem is that it isn’t, at least not for SA or most of the world anyway. The company has revealed a new Macan for China — the rest of us will have to wait until 2019 to find out what the Macan will look like for the rest of the world. It probably won’t be vastly different, but you never know.
What we do know is that the China version will remain true to the Porsche design DNA. The company says it has an even sportier and modern appearance, thanks to a number of changes to the exterior. This includes headlights featuring LED technology as standard.
The high quality lighting system features modules with a three-dimensional design which can be further optimised with the Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS) that adaptively controls light distribution.
The front end of the Macan has also been meticulously reworked, with it now appearing wider, while at the rear there is a three-part, three-dimensional LED light strip and four-point design for the brake lights.
Porsche has always played on the link to the 911 and in the new Macan it says this is further emphasised in the interior with the optional GT sports steering wheel. The mode switch plus Sport Response Button integrated into the steering wheel is also showcased as part of the optional Sports Chrono Package. Porsche has extended the list of comfort options to include a heated windscreen and an ioniser to improve the air quality in the interior.
Through the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM), the Macan offers total connectivity and numerous digital functions. Above the typical Porsche rising centre console, an enlarged full-HD touchscreen has been incorporated into the newly designed instrument panel.
Similar to the Panamera and Cayenne, the user interface on the infotainment system can be customised. The air vents have been redesigned and are now positioned below the central screen.
Each Macan is equipped with a Connect Plus module, making every vehicle fully networked as standard. Using the new Offroad Precision App, it is also possible to record and analyse off-road driving experiences.
The Macan still features mixed tyres with different widths on the front and rear axles. As with Porsche sports cars, this arrangement enables the driver to take advantage of the intelligent, all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management when it comes to driving dynamics. Newly developed tyres are said to enable even better lateral dynamics, while the new 20-and 21-inch wheels also offer greater scope.
It is unclear at this stage how much of this equipment will be available on models for the South African market.
Please sign in or register to comment.