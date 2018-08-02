Wait continues as China gets first version of new Macan

After showing pictures of test mules being put through their paces in SA and Lesotho recently, Porsche has now unveiled the next generation of its Macan.

The only problem is that it isn’t, at least not for SA or most of the world anyway. The company has revealed a new Macan for China — the rest of us will have to wait until 2019 to find out what the Macan will look like for the rest of the world. It probably won’t be vastly different, but you never know.

What we do know is that the China version will remain true to the Porsche design DNA. The company says it has an even sportier and modern appearance, thanks to a number of changes to the exterior. This includes headlights featuring LED technology as standard.

The high quality lighting system features modules with a three-dimensional design which can be further optimised with the Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS) that adaptively controls light distribution.