Isuzu takes on the SUV giants with the MU-X

Like its Toyota and Ford rivals, the MU-X, which means multi-utility crossover, rides on a rugged body-on-frame design. It’s essentially an Isuzu KB bakkie underneath, but in place of the KB’s working-class rear leaf springs the MU-X gets coil springs and five-link rear suspension to smooth out the ride.

And it works. Together with the high-profile tyres fitted, a comfy ride quality is one of the standout characteristics of the MU-X.

The Isuzu gets around corners with the typical nature of a bakkie-based SUV. If you’re after X5-style handling sharpness you know where to look, but while the MU-X has lots of body roll and the steering’s not exactly sharp, this Isuzu changes direction neatly as long as you don’t try to hurry it too much.

Where the MU-X falters somewhat is in engine output. Paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, both the 4x2 and 4x4 versions are ushered along by the KB’s three-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine which, at 130kW and 380Nm, is outgunned by the 130kW/420Nm Fortuner 2.8, the 147kW/470Nm Ranger 3.2 and the other contender in this segment, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2.4 (133kW/430Nm).