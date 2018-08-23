BMW i8 Roadster: Stand out from the crowd

For me, however, it is in the delicate yet efficient way that the model goes about its thing.

Handling is fairly sharp and while the steering does feel rather vague at times, you can easily place the vehicle wherever you want to and it follows your preferred trajectory. Thanks to its lightweight carbon fibre construction, it also corners in a flat manner that simply defies the laws of physics.

When we first drove the i8 coupe in 2015 as a pre-launch drive, I was simply taken aback at just what the BMW engineers had achieved. It took everything I had come to learn and appreciate about sportscars and rewrote the rule book. The vehicle has been well thought out and optimised to the nth degree.

Forget the traditional sportscar template. Approach the i8 Roadster with an open mind and it will leave you in awe of what has been achieved here. There’s simply nothing like it currently on the market, making it rather well ahead of its time.

Yes, you will curse the paltry 88l boot space and getting in and out of it might require some contorting to be done gracefully.

Also, the lack of a big capacity engine making its presence felt at times and those door windows that don’t wind all the way down into the doors are just a few of my bugbears.

However, all things considered, the i8 Roadster represents a paradigm shift for sportscars. It is efficient and satisfyingly rapid.

While I might prefer shelling out my hard-earned money on a Porsche 911, a piece of future automotive technology such as the i8 simply has no peers.