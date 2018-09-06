Volkswagen dazzles with its grown-up boy racer, the new Polo GTI

The new-generation Polo has grown into a fine little thing, a car with the solid engineering, value for money and finesse to keep it at the bestselling compact hatchback in its market segment.

The recently launched GTI version has added some pace and aspirational appeal to the equation, and though one is reluctant to refer to its R375,900 price tag as a bargain in a compact-car context, it does deliver a lot of bang for the buck.

Visually the new Polo GTI flexes its muscles with a sportier bumper and integrated spoiler lip and fog lights, a red stripe in the radiator grille, 17-inch "Milton Keynes" alloy wheels (or optional 18-inch versions), red brake callipers and C-shaped air curtains in the bumper.

The sporty show-and-tell at the rear comprises an enlarged and black painted roof spoiler, chrome dual tailpipes, a black diffuser and LED tail lights.

The heart of the junior GTI has been enlarged from the previous 1.8l to a 2.0l turbo petrol engine, raising the power output from 141 to 147kW, and there’s been a major torque hike from 250 to 320Nm.