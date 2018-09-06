Volvo XC60, reigning car of the year, ticks all boxes and then some

I recently prised the keys to our Volvo XC60 from the former Ed, Mark, who has heaped nothing but praise on this Swedish SUV since it arrived in our garage in June, so it was my turn to see what all the fuss has been about and whether the vehicle is worthy of the 2018 World Car of the Year title.

As subjective as styling might be considered from some quarters, I think the model has a great deal of flair and is a far cry from the previous XC60, which was arguably not the best-looking model in its segment, despite its global popularity.

In contrast, the latest model is a swan among ducklings and I feel that Volvo has finally found its design mojo and is penning rather attractive cars, as seen in the XC90, S90 and V90 CC. The new-generation S60 will continue on this trajectory when it launches in SA later this year.

But back to the XC60 and its myriad standard equipment that we reported on last month.

My wife recently discovered the front passenger seat massage function and, as you can imagine, it has proven a hit with her. It offers a number of massage modes and I feel she has become a much calmer and more amiable passenger since her eureka moment, which has left me to discover and enjoy some of my favourite aspects of the vehicle.