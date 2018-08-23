Bavarian dynamics to the power of three

BMW is doing final development work on the next-generation 3 Series ahead of its full reveal.

The latest testing has been in the area of a key BMW characteristic, driving dynamics and the company has been putting the new 3 through its paces at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Test runs at the legendary circuit, known as the "Green Hell", traditionally serve as a baptism of fire for the drive and suspension technology of newly developed models.

The company says an extensive testing programme was developed for the camouflaged prototypes of the new 3 Series which will benefit from substantial changes to wheel suspension, steering, damping, suspension and brakes.

The centre of gravity is said to be 10mm lower than in the outgoing model, axle load distribution is balanced at 50:50. BMW says the total weight adjusted for equipment is as much as 55kg lighter.

The rigidity levels of the body structure and suspension attachment — so crucial to the steering setup and ride acoustics — have been enhanced the company says.

Its agility and steering precision benefit from expanded track widths, while the wheel camber levels have increased.

In terms of the engine portfolio, one feature will be a thoroughly revised four-cylinder petrol engine, the most powerful four-cylinder engine to be fitted in a BMW series production model.

Yet its fuel consumption figures are claimed to be 5% below those of the predecessor engine, partly because developments have been made to the eight-speed Steptro-nic gearbox.

Damping system