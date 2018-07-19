Nurburgring record for ID R?

Chatting with a member of the Volkswagen Motorsport communications team at Goodwood this weekend, it appears that the brand has no plans to rest on its laurels after its electric ID R set a new record at the Pikes Peak hillclimb in the US a couple of weeks ago.

Instead it seems the company wants to take the Nurburgring track record away from Porsche, which set a new record recently when its 919 Evo lapped the famous ’Ring in a time of five minutes and 19 seconds. Volkswagen will, however, have a lot of work to do if it is going to wrestle the accolade away from sister company Porsche. The ID R will need to improve its top speed by around an additional 100km/h if it is to topple the 919. The challenge is on.

