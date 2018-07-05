There can be only one

Only one per year, to be more precise. We are talking about Pagani, which is now available in SA through Daytona Group.

If ever there is a poster car for the modern supercar era, the Pagani Huayra is it.

We took a look at BT1, the first pre-production model, which is in SA for a roadshow. While there, people pressed their faces against windows to get a closer look. And you have to take a closer look to comprehend how incredible the detail is in this car.

Performance figures are one thing, but the instrument cluster is handcrafted from metal by a watchmaker in Geneva. Every bolt is made of titanium and features the Pagani name etched into it. The gearstick is a work of art — actually, every component is a work of art, which is why company founder Horacio Pagani describes his cars as a combination of art and science. We will bring you more information and an interview in next week’s issue.

