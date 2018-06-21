You’re under arrest

The global CEO of Audi, Rupert Stadler was arrested by German police early on Monday morning. His arrest is the latest in a string of arrests and raids in connection with the Volkswagen Group Dieselgate scandal.

Stadler was denied bail on Monday after police said they had evidence that he was planning to collude with other parties involved in the emissions cheating scandal that has cost the Group billions and dramatically changed the future for diesel engined vehicles as well as the automotive industry.

On Tuesday Stadler was temporarily suspended from the board of Volkswagen Group with the company saying in a statement that "the supervisory board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft accepted the request of member of the Group Board of Management Rupert Stadler to release him from his duties as member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG. The release is a temporary measure, put in place until the circumstances surrounding Stadler’s arrest have been clarified." Abraham Schot takes over as the temporary chairman of the board at Audi.

