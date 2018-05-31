One of one Ferrari

It has all been about electric bikes regarding concepts at BMW lately, but at the Villa d’Este concours event in Italy, BMW Motorrad unveiled an adventure sports concept with an engine in the form of the 9Cento (apparently pronounced "nove cento").

Edgar Heinrich, head of design at BMW Motorrad, says that the concept "brings together the best of the sports, adventure and touring segments to produce an exciting concept — in a class which has not seen this kind of model from BMW before. The BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is our interpretation of a modern all-rounder for the new midrange segment."

The design has some BMW familiarity about it but with a more modern take in the sharper angles. There are also clever storage solutions for those who want to tour and even matching leather and Kevlar jackets.

Unlike some of the recent concepts from the brand, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the 9Cento reach production.

