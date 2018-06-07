Alfa Romeo will bring back the GTV nameplate.

ABOUT TIME

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group (FCA) used its 2018 Capital Markets Day to make the big announcement that it is waking up to changes happening in the global automotive industry.

The biggest news was that CEO Sergio Marchionne was actually wearing a tie, something he always said he would only do if the group achieved a profit, which it has.

He took the tie off for day two, though. Major announcements included a huge push for Jeep with the company planning to increase its utility vehicle market share from a current one in 17 to one in five some time after 2022.

Another big push will come at Alfa Romeo where the company will bring back the famous GTV nameplate as well as the 8C and a couple more SUVs. We will also see Fiat switch from being a struggling nowhere brand to being an electrified city car brand.

Chrysler will become … actually, we aren’t really sure there and it doesn’t matter because Chrysler vehicles are no longer in SA.

There will be big changes for Maserati though, with Ferrari instrumental in all its powertrains and the announcement that the new Alfieri will be an all-electric sports car, although we revealed that exclusively earlier this year. Electrification will be a key part of the new strategy with all Jeeps set to have electrified options in the range and half of all Maseratis as FCA plays catch up with other car makers in a bid to meet strict emissions rules, something that will be harder after the group said it will drop diesel engines.