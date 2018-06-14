Porsche turns 70

We don’t often mention that a car maker has won an award, not unless it’s a big one like a local or world car of the year accolade, but we love the Honda Urban EV concept and think it deserves every award it gets.

The latest is Best Concept Car which was bestowed on it by a panel of judges in the Car Design Awards, announced at the Turin motor show.

"The Honda Urban EV Concept is a wonderfully judged piece of design which brings a much-needed sense of personality to the EV space," said the joint statement from the Car Design Award jury. "Its clever blending of both retro and futuristic aesthetics gives it an undeniable desirability that few can compete with."

We completely agree — now can you please build it already Honda.

Better late than never

Not surprisingly, Volkswagen plans to update its Passat sedan shortly, three years after it was launched.

Like the Passat CC, the Arteon is basically a four-door coupe version of the Passat, even if it does differ in many significant ways. The most significant is the exterior design which is why VW will update the Passat with similar looks to the Arteon up front as well revisions at the rear.

The facelifted Passat is expected to make its debut later this year with VW boss Herbert Diess, saying that it is already "on the starting blocks".

Merc responds to X5

It is no surprise that Mercedes has been working on a response to BMW’s unveiling of its new X5 for some time. It will come in the form of an updated GLE that could go on sale at the end of 2018, about the same time as the new X5 arrives.

Like the X5, expect only minor exterior styling revisions with the big changes in the areas of engine enhancements to reduce consumption and an overall reduction in weight.

Our sources also tell us that there could be a big improvement in aerodynamics, probably also to contribute to improving consumption.