Life / Motoring

RUMOUR HAS IT...

VW unveils new pick-up in New York

Volkswagen used the New York International Auto Show to unveil the second model in its Atlas range

05 April 2018 - 05:58 Motor News Reporter
Volkswagen revealed the Tanoak pick-up at New York. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Volkswagen revealed the Tanoak pick-up at New York. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Volkswagen used the New York International Auto Show to unveil the second model in its Atlas range, but this time it’s a pick-up.

Larger than the Amarok, the Tanoak is a concept that Volkswagen wants to use to gauge reaction and decide whether to put it into production. Unlike the ladder-frame Amarok, the concept is more of a lifestyle pick-up and uses the 206kW 3.6l V6 petrol engine from the Atlas. Aimed at the US market, it is the biggest passenger vehicle Volkswagen has created except for its long-wheelbase T6.

Volkswagen SA still has no plans to bring to SA the Atlas, the Tanoak or the other Atlas family member revealed in New York, the Cross Sport.

Levante Trofeo

Maserati has revealed its most powerful Levante yet, the Trofeo. Picture: MASERATI
Maserati has revealed its most powerful Levante yet, the Trofeo. Picture: MASERATI

Maserati continues to develop its Levante SUV with rumours of a GTS still doing the rounds and the likelihood of a facelift later in 2018 or early in 2019.

In the meantime the company has revealed the Levante Trofeo, the most powerful version of the SUV to date. It features a 3.8l twin-turbo petrol motor generating 440kW and 730Nm which together with the Q4 all-wheel drive and eight-speed gearbox enable a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 300km/h.

BMW testing

BMW will update the current 7 Series earlier than expected. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
BMW will update the current 7 Series earlier than expected. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

BMW is always testing everything it seems and while the focus might be on new models yet to be unveiled in production form, such as the new Z4/5 and X7, the new 3 Series and 7 Series are quietly being put through their paces around the world.

Codenamed G20, the new G3 should debut before the end of 2018 and show us a slightly more adventurous design as promised by BMW’s design boss, Adrian van Hooydonk. Changes to the new 7 Series are likely to be less adventurous, although our sources say there could be some design cues at the front from the big X7 SUV.

The facelift is early for the model but necessary in the face of the new Audi A8 and Mercedes S-Class. Expect more tech, particularly autonomous driving and more power and efficiency.

Best of the fools

Porsche announced the Mission E electric tractor on Sunday. Picture: PORSCHE
Porsche announced the Mission E electric tractor on Sunday. Picture: PORSCHE

Every year we look out for the best April Fools gags from the automotive industry and while the South African car companies were unusually quiet a few international firms caught our attention.

The best April Fool’s gag is usually the one that’s most plausible and so our top Fool award has to go to Porsche, which announced the next stage of its electric Mission E programme would be a tractor.

Those not au fait with Porsche’s history will be confused, yet the company started out making tractors, so an electric version would make sense. There are already electric tractors in the agricultural sector so why shouldn’t Porsche make one? It has no plans to, of course.

Sadly it’s just an April Fool but Skoda announced child tantrum noise cancelling headrests. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Sadly it’s just an April Fool but Skoda announced child tantrum noise cancelling headrests. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Then there was Skoda which claimed to have found the solution for parents who have to cope with kids in the back seat throwing a tantrum: noise-cancelling headrests. Brilliant! But sadly just a joke.

The company claimed that through an app in the infotainment system of its Karoq crossover, the headrests could instantly detect the start of an argument or tantrum coming from the back seats and cancel out the sound for mum and dad in the front. Let’s hope that some engineer is actually working on making this a genuine option.

Hyundai announced it was testing a chocolate road. Better than a road paved with gold? Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Hyundai announced it was testing a chocolate road. Better than a road paved with gold? Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Hyundai was a little more obvious with its joke that claimed its new i30N hot hatch had been tested on a new corner of the company’s test track called Cacao corner.

In a statement, Hyundai’s chief materials engineer, Cara Mell, said: "At Hyundai we create almost everything needed to produce our cars, including the steel, the robots, and the ships to transport them. So, it only makes sense that we create our own track-testing surfaces, including the unique butter, milk and cocoa mixture used for Cacao corner. The team of people that develops the mixture is among the most dedicated in the business, but they do tend to go a bit quiet over the Easter period."

Let’s hope Elon Musk’s joke about bankruptcy does not turn into reality. Picture: ELON MUSK ON TWITTER
Let’s hope Elon Musk’s joke about bankruptcy does not turn into reality. Picture: ELON MUSK ON TWITTER

Finally, the worst April Fools gag was Elon Musk’s. With speculation mounting that Tesla could face financial trouble in 2018, especially after the 8% drop in its share price after it was lambasted over safety, Musk hit out at the negativity by tweeting on Sunday: "Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it."

A subsequent tweet from Musk said: "Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquila’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks."

The same tweet included a picture of the "passed out" Musk and the final statement: "This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what’s the point?"

Instantly thousands of journalists around the world screenshotted the tweets because, obviously, they might become the point.

Toyota’s popular RAV4 to get its first overhaul since 2013

The model’s upcoming top-to-bottom redesign includes new features, such as reading road signs and alerting the driver to yield or stop
Companies
7 days ago

Top cat pounces on 2017 world car award

Jaguar’s first SUV, the F-Pace, surprises even the bosses after taking top honours
Life
11 months ago

MOTOR SHOWS: Big names take the wraps off in Big Apple

The New York International Auto Show had a number of surprise reveals, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
2 years ago

RUMOUR HAS IT... Hyundai sticks with hydrogen; new-look Toyota 86

Korean car maker about to leap from budget option to one of the technical powerhouses, and Toyota is showcasing the next generation of its 86 ...
Life
2 years ago

RUMOUR HAS IT... Big changes at Mini; electric vehicles set to charge

BMW to continue concept spree, while a new study forecasts that nearly 17-million hybrid and electric vehicles will be on the road by 2020
Life
2 years ago

WORLD CAR OF THE YEAR: Star shines once again on world stage

Mercedes scored a hat-trick in the World Car of the Year awards including the top award
Life
2 years ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Not all rums are created equal — just ask the ...
Life
2.
M5 is suited and booted for the track
Life / Motoring
3.
Sublime Swiss SUV conquers the world
Life / Motoring
4.
VW unveils new pick-up in New York
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Toyota’s popular RAV4 to get its first overhaul since 2013
Companies

Top cat pounces on 2017 world car award
Life / Motoring

RUMOUR HAS IT... Hyundai sticks with hydrogen; new-look Toyota 86
Life / Motoring

RUMOUR HAS IT... Big changes at Mini; electric vehicles set to charge
Life / Motoring

WORLD CAR OF THE YEAR: Star shines once again on world stage
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.