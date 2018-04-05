VW unveils new pick-up in New York

Volkswagen used the New York International Auto Show to unveil the second model in its Atlas range, but this time it’s a pick-up.

Larger than the Amarok, the Tanoak is a concept that Volkswagen wants to use to gauge reaction and decide whether to put it into production. Unlike the ladder-frame Amarok, the concept is more of a lifestyle pick-up and uses the 206kW 3.6l V6 petrol engine from the Atlas. Aimed at the US market, it is the biggest passenger vehicle Volkswagen has created except for its long-wheelbase T6.

Volkswagen SA still has no plans to bring to SA the Atlas, the Tanoak or the other Atlas family member revealed in New York, the Cross Sport.

