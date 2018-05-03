BMW marks electric with an X

BMW is on a massive offensive in marketing its new 8 Series coupe and convertible models. After revealing the concept last year, it has put the M8 on race tracks, released details of the 8 Series’ development and design and now it has revealed more details, including pictures of the camouflaged models, after it allowed some international motoring hacks to drive the prototypes in Wales. The model driven was the M850i xDrive coupe which BMW says will combine luxury and driving dynamics -obviously.

Ford cans cars

Ford says it will no longer sell cars in the US. That statement needs clarifying of course because the US company is not stopping selling automobiles, but instead ditching traditional sedans and hatchbacks to only sell crossovers, SUVs and pick-ups. The only exception to this is, and you can probably guess, the Mustang. There is one area of confusion over the Blue Oval’s statement though, in that it is testing autonomous cars (mostly sedans) for ride-hailing services so perhaps Dearborn does not see autonomous cars as actual cars.

Bosch to save diesel?

Diesel sales in Europe are plummeting. It all started with the Volkswagen Group Dieselgate scandal but then politicians started condemning diesel too and people became concerned, not so much about emissions but about the resale value of their diesel model. New figures, however, show that average CO2 emissions from new cars went up by 0.4% to 118.5g/km in 2017 in Europe. Petrol produces more CO2 than diesel but diesel could make a comeback as Bosch has developed technology that dramatically reduces NOx emissions from diesel cars. If diesel emissions can be the same or even less than petrol then the global auto industry will certainly breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Happy Birthday Land Rover