Kia coupe: Prepare to feel a sting

In the same week Porsche was raided by police over Dieselgate and one of its board members was arrested, its famous brand ambassador Walter Röhrl has raised eyebrows at the Stuttgart sports car maker.

Former World Rally champion Röhrl slammed electric cars during a German television interview. The 1980 and 1982 WRC champion blasted current moves towards electric cars and electrification as a "disaster" in an interview with Germany’s MotorsportMagazin.com.

Röhrl has been a Porsche ambassador and a key member of its development team for nearly two decades, but told the interviewer he specifically wanted no part of developing the Mission E or any other electric Porsche because he hated them.

Asked the question: "I suppose Porsche’s Mission E is not your cup of tea either, is it?" Röhrl responded: "No, I don’t need that. I’m convinced by the time that car hits the ground I’ll have an arrangement whereby I’ll either be retired or have nothing to do with that."

The interview set off alarm bells at Porsche, which has yet to respond to requests for comment. Insiders insist the interview, and any repercussions from it, are still being discussed among the Porsche family and the supervisory board and they have yet to decide how to treat Röhrl, who they have long treated as family.

Yet the Volkswagen Group recently swapped out ex-Porsche man Matthias Mueller as management board chairman and CEO because they felt he wasn’t pushing electrification fast or hard enough, and Porsche is said to be under pressure from his replacement, Herbert Diess, about dealing with Röhrl.

And finally …

You would expect the global PR boss of an electrified car company would be all about electric vehicles, but Duncan Forrester, global PR director for Volvo’s electrified Polestar performance brand, slotted in with the stereotype at the weekend when he announced that he has made a midlife crisis purchase. What is it? A Porsche 911. Seems that no matter how progressive you are, a 911 is always the one to have when you need to splash out on a midlife crisis sports car.