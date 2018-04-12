Ford focused on the future

Ford has revealed the next generation of its popular Focus this week, promising "a new era for technology, comfort, space and driving experience".

The new generation has been designed from scratch and the company says it features a new "human-centric" design, and new models such as the Focus Active crossover.

Tech will include a new stop and go adaptive cruise control system, traffic sign recognition and a lane-keeping system, as well as predictive curve lighting. There will also be a head-up display for the first time and active park assistance. On the connectivity and infotainment front, the new Focus will be available with FordPass Connect, Sync 3 with an eight-inch touchscreen, Bang and Olufsen Play audio system and a wireless charging pad.

Upgrades have been made to the EcoBoost petrol engine as well as the diesel offering with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. Ford is promising fuel efficiency improvements of 10% across the range. In addition there will be selectable drive modes, 20% better torsional rigidity and continuously controlled damping for better ride comfort.

Ford SA has confirmed that the new Focus will be coming to SA but cannot say when or which models at this stage.

More than a game