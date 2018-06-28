Amarok is a great all-rounder

Hopping back into our long-term V6 Amarok has once again cemented why I still deem it as the leader of the pack in the segment, particularly at the price.

I have raved no end about how the model manages to straddle the fine line between being a commercial bakkie on one hand and how it manages to ride as well as some luxury SUVs on the other. Even with the excellent Mitsubishi Triton Athlete variant we drove a few weeks ago continuing to impress with its ride quality, I reckon the Amarok — even eight years into its life cycle, making it one of the oldest offerings in its segment — can still comfortably hold its own.

While many of the more established bakkies still suffer from the dreaded ride shimmy that is exhibited while driving over undulated urban tarmac, the Amarok’s steady yet supple ride quality comes as a notable feather in its cap. The V6 engine remains a powerhouse among its less endowed competitors, although our engine feels as though it still needs to be properly run in as our odometer mileage suggests.