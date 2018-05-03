Kuga’s reputation still precedes it

In addition, the electric driver’s seat offers great scope for adjustment and the overall visibility of one’s surroundings is quite exemplary.

Then there are the semi-autonomous systems on board such as the Lane Keep Assist that tugs the steering wheel to pull you back into the lane should you inadvertently veer away. Also impressive and useful is the autonomous emergency braking system that brings the vehicle to a stop should it sense an obstacle ahead, whether another car or a pedestrian. It is quite a handy system particularly in gridlocked traffic where we can all relate to our attention drifting, a prime situation for bumper-bashing incidents. It will save your bacon, as it did mine a few times.

The 2.0l turbo-diesel engine is relatively thrifty and during urban commuting between the home and office I have averaged 7.7l/100km — quite commendable for a vehicle of this size.

The infotainment system is for the most part good, but I do find the buttons a touch cumbersome to operate. They require you to lean forward more than you would have anticipated. Also, the centre console with its myriad buttons is a little busy and it is an area that Ford needs to simplify. If the forthcoming Focus is anything to go by, then the next generation Kuga will be quite a technological tour de force.

In other areas, the Kuga has items such as an electronic boot, which can also be opened by waving one’s foot under the rear bumper, and the keyless entry and start is also a welcome item.

All considered, as a package, the flagship Kuga remains a compelling offering with an array of technological features usually associated with more premium offerings.