Megane GT bids au revoir

The time has come to say au revoir to our Renault Megane GT. It spent most of its year in the care of Lerato but I have spent the past couple of months with it. I have mixed feelings about it, to be honest.

It looks superb. Renault head of design Laurens van den Acker and his team have done an incredible job on giving not just the GT but the entire Megane range a standout identity. From the C-shaped LED daytime running lights and low dynamic facade to the elegant side profile and those rear lights that curve across the tail, it all looks different to anything else on the road.

The interior too is a great space, where the designers have paid close attention to making everything modern and sporty, and also comfortable. That vertical touchscreen infotainment system looks brilliant but lacks the intuitive nature of many rival systems. At times it can be downright irritating too, failing to reconnect to streaming services like most rivals’ do. We also found ourselves often having to tap the screen a few times to get it to respond to inputs.

The seats have a proper sporty feel and provide decent support when you find a stretch of road to push things through the bends. It is this environment where the GT truly excels, with a well-sorted chassis and the opportunity to keep the revs at the upper end in one of the various modes and enjoy the front-wheel drive grip on offer. It’s cornering ability beats many of its rivals too, thanks in part to the 4Control rear-wheel steering. This also makes parking easier as it turns tighter.