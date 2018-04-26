Getting a bakkie-load done in a comfortable and stylish manner

I know it’s a little childish but the grin factor when you are stopped at the traffic lights and a hatchback or executive sedan comes up behind you and then goes into the empty lane next to you planning to leave you behind is superb. Sit quietly and then gun it as the lights go green and they will wonder whether the salesperson had lied to them about the power under their bonnet. It’s not really childish, just a simple pleasure perhaps.

There really is a lot of power available, especially when the thing is unladen. And we have been loading it because we are going through one of those big decluttering exercises at home, the one where you open the shed and wonder how you have accumulated so much stuff.

None of it has proved taxing for the Amarok, of course. We are gradually ploughing through it and chucking everything in the load bay to take to the tip.

We have had to tie the stuff down though because what we don’t have is a tonneau cover, but that is being remedied this week. The Amarok has gone in for one to be fitted and soon it will be sporting a brand new cover over its load bed.

Another area of that car-like experience is the infotainment system. VW has grabbed one from the parts shelf that features a decent touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth telephony and audio streaming. It’s a nice system and while it is not quite as graphical as the one in a Ford Ranger, it helps alleviate the mundanity of the commute.

My first experience with the Amarok V6 has allowed it to prove that it has another quiver in its bow in the form of performance capabilities. It really is a pity about that lag but it’s a VW and Audi TDI thing no matter how much power it has. Ignore that though and the Amarok V6 really answers its critics.