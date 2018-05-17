Volkswagen introduces premium art

My perception changed a bit when I saw the car in the metal parked, though. The car’s curvaceous lines and more sporty front makes it visually more appealing than the aforementioned models.

One thing I noticed was that the car has a strong resemblance to the Audi A5 Sportback and, from some angles, like the Audi A7, albeit a bit smaller. This doesn’t come as a surprise because the cars are practically cousins within the VW Group. The Arteon is not a head turner, and that is not necessarily a bad thing, but it has presence.

At the media presentation at Zwartkops Raceway, the VW marketing team went to great lengths to emphasise that this car is not the replacement of the CC but a new product offering from VW, from the ground up. The idea is that you get introduced to the brand with the Polo Vivo, then you graduate to the high-performance GTi and then once you mellow as an adult the CC is the car that you buy.

The car is 4.862mm long, 1.871mm wide and 1.427mm high, which gives occupants ample space, especially when sitting at the back. It is no limousine by any measure, but I comfortably sat at the back and there is enough legroom.

It is no doubt an elegant car and feels premium but it is going up against some very tough competition in this segment. Its German counterparts are incredibly popular and it will take some serious marketing to convince new buyers in this segment to choose the Arteon over those brands.