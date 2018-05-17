Grandland X a new addition to Opel’s growing crossover portfolio

Since its acquisition by PSA (Peugeot Citroen Group) in 2017, Opel looks to be on a trajectory to redefine itself as a more mainstream player in the market, what with a growing crossover portfolio that includes the Mokka X, the Crossland X and, now, the Grandland X.

The latter was unveiled earlier this week and is already on sale at Opel dealers across SA. While we managed to take a first physical look at the vehicle, we did not get behind the wheel and therefore cannot report on how it stacks up against its main rivals, so we’ll have to wait to get our hands on a test unit to formulate any opinions.

The Grandland X sits above the Mokka X in the marque’s pricing hierarchy and is priced from R429,000 for the base 1.6T automatic, moving up to R465,000 for the 1.6T Enjoy and topping out at R565,000 for the Cosmo 1.6T variant. It takes the fight directly to the Peugeot 3008 with which it shares a platform, including a wheelbase measuring 2,675mm. It also takes on other segment stalwarts such as the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Toyota Rav4 and Nissan X-Trail.

Styling wise, the model takes design cues from its Astra hatch sibling with a similar front end, including LED daytime running lights. The side profile includes a narrow glasshouse with a shark fin-like C-pillar design reminiscent of the Citroen DS3. The rear features LED tail lights in the typical boomerang design we first saw on the Astra.

"The new Grandland X is a modern SUV with an exceptional presence and a bold design that looks compact, sporty and muscular. We have further refined our Opel design philosophy to create an SUV which blends sportiness and elegance to make it an eye-catcher in its segment," says vice-president of design Mark Adams.

Cabin appointments, again, mirror those of the Astra with a significant difference being the new Mirror Link infotainment screen we first experienced in the Crossland X that includes AppleCar Play and Android Auto, among other features.

While Base and Enjoy models feature cloth seats, the flagship Cosmo adds items such as leather, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, an electric driver’s seat and a piano black roof (or opt for a roof-length panoramic roof) and matching side mirrors.

There are also 18-inch black alloy wheels and matrix LED headlights on offer.

Motivation comes from a 1.6 turbo petrol engine, which is essentially the same powerplant utilised in the Peugeot 3008 and is good for 121kW and 240Nm to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, which is the sole transmission offered. Practicality wise, there is enough legroom in the back, similar to the 3008, while boot space measure a sizeable 514l that can be increased with the 60:40 rear seats folded to an even more generous 1,652l.

As a package, the Grandland X looks decently specified and well packaged, but it does come into a segment with strong contenders and it will be interesting to see how it fares in the next couple of months.

If it drives anything like the Peugeot 3008, then that is one aspect waxed, but we will have to get behind the wheel to see how it measures in the rigours of daily commuting.