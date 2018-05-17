Life / Motoring

LAUNCH NEWS

Grandland X a new addition to Opel’s growing crossover portfolio

Opel SA has expanded its X range with the launch of the Grandland X

17 May 2018 - 05:45 Lerato Matebese
The new Opel Grandland X shares styling cues with other Opel models and a platform with the Peugeot 3008. Picture: OPEL SA
The new Opel Grandland X shares styling cues with other Opel models and a platform with the Peugeot 3008. Picture: OPEL SA

Since its acquisition by PSA (Peugeot Citroen Group) in 2017, Opel looks to be on a trajectory to redefine itself as a more mainstream player in the market, what with a growing crossover portfolio that includes the Mokka X, the Crossland X and, now, the Grandland X.

The latter was unveiled earlier this week and is already on sale at Opel dealers across SA. While we managed to take a first physical look at the vehicle, we did not get behind the wheel and therefore cannot report on how it stacks up against its main rivals, so we’ll have to wait to get our hands on a test unit to formulate any opinions.

The Grandland X sits above the Mokka X in the marque’s pricing hierarchy and is priced from R429,000 for the base 1.6T automatic, moving up to R465,000 for the 1.6T Enjoy and topping out at R565,000 for the Cosmo 1.6T variant. It takes the fight directly to the Peugeot 3008 with which it shares a platform, including a wheelbase measuring 2,675mm. It also takes on other segment stalwarts such as the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Toyota Rav4 and Nissan X-Trail.

Styling wise, the model takes design cues from its Astra hatch sibling with a similar front end, including LED daytime running lights. The side profile includes a narrow glasshouse with a shark fin-like C-pillar design reminiscent of the Citroen DS3. The rear features LED tail lights in the typical boomerang design we first saw on the Astra.

"The new Grandland X is a modern SUV with an exceptional presence and a bold design that looks compact, sporty and muscular. We have further refined our Opel design philosophy to create an SUV which blends sportiness and elegance to make it an eye-catcher in its segment," says vice-president of design Mark Adams.

Cabin appointments, again, mirror those of the Astra with a significant difference being the new Mirror Link infotainment screen we first experienced in the Crossland X that includes AppleCar Play and Android Auto, among other features.

While Base and Enjoy models feature cloth seats, the flagship Cosmo adds items such as leather, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, an electric driver’s seat and a piano black roof (or opt for a roof-length panoramic roof) and matching side mirrors.

There are also 18-inch black alloy wheels and matrix LED headlights on offer.

Motivation comes from a 1.6 turbo petrol engine, which is essentially the same powerplant utilised in the Peugeot 3008 and is good for 121kW and 240Nm to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, which is the sole transmission offered. Practicality wise, there is enough legroom in the back, similar to the 3008, while boot space measure a sizeable 514l that can be increased with the 60:40 rear seats folded to an even more generous 1,652l.

As a package, the Grandland X looks decently specified and well packaged, but it does come into a segment with strong contenders and it will be interesting to see how it fares in the next couple of months.

If it drives anything like the Peugeot 3008, then that is one aspect waxed, but we will have to get behind the wheel to see how it measures in the rigours of daily commuting.

Geneva glitz can’t hide electric car angst

Behind the extravagance of the Geneva motor show was the anxiety over the future of diesel vehicles, write Peter Campbell and Patrick McGee
Life
2 months ago

Namibia to build Peugeot and Opel vehicles

The assembly will begin in the second half of 2018 at a facility in Walvis Bay
Companies
2 months ago

Toyota wants to drop diesel models; VW thinks diesel is due for a rebound

The diverging views reflect the uncertainty over the future of diesel, which has faced a stream of bad news since VW’s cheating scandal erupted ...
Companies
2 months ago

General Motors takes a one-time hit of $5.2bn due to US tax reform

The tax charge also led to an annual loss of $3.9bn after solid profits in 2016, but GM believes tax cuts will benefit the US economy in the long term
Companies
3 months ago

Renault-Nissan alliance bumps VW off top spot in best seller rankings

Together Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi beat Volkwagen’s record 2016 sales, which includes the Audi, Skoda, Seat and Porsche brands
Companies
3 months ago

Sales of most car companies down in 2017

Mark Smyth reports on who were the winners and losers in the vehicle sales charts last year
Life
3 months ago

Golf GTi cornering the touring market

In our slightly different end-of-year road test, Michael Taylor tries out the Volkswagen Golf GTi touring car
Life
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Continental GT deserves its wings
Life / Motoring
2.
Volkswagen introduces premium art
Life / Motoring
3.
Lagonda reborn for emission-free luxury
Life / Motoring
4.
Isuzu throws its hat into the seven-seater ring
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Namibia to build Peugeot and Opel vehicles
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Toyota wants to drop diesel models; VW thinks diesel is due for a rebound
Companies / Transport & Tourism

General Motors takes a one-time hit of $5.2bn due to US tax reform
Companies

Renault-Nissan alliance bumps VW off top spot in best seller rankings
Companies

Sales of most car companies down in 2017
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.