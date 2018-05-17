Isuzu throws its hat into the seven-seater ring

Of course, there aren’t many who require a seven-seater for their own family, but more for those occasions when you need an extra pair of seats to bring a couple of friends home from school or partying teenagers back from a night out or even to accommodate those out-of-town relatives who popped in for the weekend.

Most seven-seaters are not really designed to accommodate seven adults, but rather five plus two youngsters or two adults willing to be uncomfortably squeezed in for a five-minute trip to the shops.

There are plenty of choices for those who need those occasional seats though. The most popular is the Toyota Fortuner. School car parks are full of them and they are regularly seen charging up and down highways and through suburbs like rampaging elephants. Then there is the Ford Everest, Land Rover Discovery and the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. Until General Motors decided to pull out of SA, there was also the Chevrolet Trailblazer but now it is back, albeit as the Isuzu MU-X.

While the MU-X might look like a Trailblazer facelift with an Isuzu badge, the team at Isuzu SA are adamant that it is a totally different vehicle to the Chevy.