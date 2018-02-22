Car makers going into overdrive in SA

What can you buy for R6bn? If property is your thing, the money will get you the world’s most expensive home — a 188-year-old mansion in the hills overlooking Nice, in the south of France. If you’re a car freak, you can afford nine Ferrari 250 GTOs. Built in 1963, only 39 were made, specifically for collectors.

Alternatively, R6bn will buy you hundreds of robots, a world-class factory, state-of-the-art vehicle assembly lines and jobs for thousands of South Africans.

German car makers Volkswagen and BMW have taken the third route. With the orderliness typical of their nation, both have recently announced the conclusion of R6bn investments in their SA subsidiaries. VWSA has begun to build the latest Polo and Vivo car models, and BMW SA is about to switch production from the 3-Series car, which has been built here since 1983, to the X3 sports utility vehicle (BMW prefers to classify it as a sports action vehicle).

Both companies announced their investment plans in 2015. BMW always meant to spend R6bn, VW rather less. Its original R4.5bn budget was inflated by a relatively weak rand and the need to add extra production capacity.

So where does the money go? The biggest share of VWSA’s outlay, R5.5bn, was dedicated to capital expenditure at its Uitenhage plant, near Port Elizabeth. Of that, R3.4bn went to production facilities, mainly logistics, assembly, press tooling and the paint and body shops. The body shop is now home to 330 new welding robots. Another R2.1bn bought tooling for local content; at over 60%, VWSA has one of the highest levels of SA-sourced content in the industry.

Other bills included R217m for local content development, R444m for production start-up costs and R72m for quality assurance.

Converted into euros or US dollars, R6bn is at the lower end of international automotive investments, but the VWSA and BMW SA projects are important in the parent companies’ global strategy. Both SA subsidiaries are responsible for group activities across sub-Saharan Africa.

In the case of BMW SA, that’s still a nascent responsibility. One of the reasons for the switch to X3 is that it’s better suited to the region’s driving conditions. Tar roads are often scarce outside cities.