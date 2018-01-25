An A-Z guide to new wheels manufacturers are ready to unleash on buyers

Another busy year awaits the Bavarian brand, kicking things off with the anticipated M5 in February followed closely by the X2 crossover early in March. The i8 Roadster is expected in 2018 with the facelift for the coupe, although the time of arrival is still to be confirmed. Local timing has also not yet been confirmed for the flagship X model, the X7. We are likely to see the special edition M3 CS in the second quarter of 2018 and the updated i3 electric vehicle will be here in April.

Ferrari

The biggest news from the Prancing Horse is the arrival of the California replacement, the Portofino, and although timelines are yet to be confirmed, it should be here around April.

Fiat

The Italian brand will introduce an updated 500X in the second quarter that will share a number of updates that will also be introduced in its sister model, the Jeep Renegade. The Panda Cross 4x2 will make its appearance in the second quarter.

Ford