Hot rallying in the cold and testing times for F1

Toyota has announced its global motorsport plans for 2018, stressing the role that racing and rallying play in the development of road cars. The announcement included the reveal of the improved Toyota TS050 hybrid race car to compete in the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship that includes the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Toyota’s World Endurance Championship campaign starts in Belgium in May when two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will make his debut with the team, joining last year’s five-time World Endurance Championship race winners Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

Toyota Gazoo Racing will also compete in May in the Nurburgring 24 Hour endurance race with a modified 5.0l V8 Lexus LC.

The company will continue its exploits in Nascar events in the US, running the Camry in the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series. The Camry and the Tundra bakkie will compete in the Nascar Xfinity Series and the Nascar Camping World Truck Series, respectively.

On the local front, the Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team showed off the quality, durability and reliability of the Toyota Hilux with a second and third place overall in the Dakar Rally.

Meanwhile, in the Japanese domestic competition, Toyota Gazoo Racing will attempt to retain its championships in both Super GT and the Japanese Super Formula Championship.

The local off-road championship is set to get under way on March 16 and 17 when Dullstroom in Mpumalanga, one of SA’s premier fly-fishing locations, will echo to the sound of high-powered engines with the Mpumalanga 400 — round one of the South African Cross Country Series. The route is a 170km loop, which will be repeated twice during the race on March 17. The qualifying race to determine start positions for the main race will be run the day before over a 45km route.